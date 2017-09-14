Elderly Carbury man arrested on three bench warrants

An elderly Carbury man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday having been arrested on foot of three bench warrants.

Grattan DeCourcy Wheeler, with an address listed as Drummin, Carbury, faces charges relating to three incidents dating back to 2016.

On May 28, it is alleged he was driving at Friary Road, Naas without a driving licence.

It is alleged that on October 7, at Killina, Carbury is was driving without due care and attention, and it is alleged that on November 5 on the M6 at Creggan Lower, Athlone, he was driving with no license, insurance and that he was speeding.

The arresting Garda told the court that Mr De Courcy Wheeler had told him that he had gotten his dates wrong and therefore missed a scheduled court appearance.

He was released on his own bond of €100 and the matters were adjourned.