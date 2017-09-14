Imprisoned Naas man gets two year driving ban

A Naas man currently serving a sentence appeared before the local district court last Wednesday, September 13, to face further charges.

In particular, John Connors, with an address listed as 210 Monread Heights, Naas, is charged with driving without insurance on the M7 at Osberstown on July 19, 2016.

On January 25 last he was sentenced to 22 months after he pleaded guilty to charges of failing to appear in court, theft of diesel, theft and Public order matters.

Last Wednesday, Judge Desmond Zaidan asked Mr Connors’ barrister, Sarah Connolly, why her client appeared to have no disregard for the traffic laws. The defendant has more than 20 previous convictions, all related to road traffic and public order matters, and has been disqualified from driving in the past.

Ms Connolly explained that in this instance he was driving his brother’s van which is insured and he believed he was insured in it. However, she added, by virtue of being on a provisional licence, he was not insured.

The defendant has two children but has split up from his wife. The 32 year is, she said, using his time productively in prison and was wished to convey to the court that he is apologetic for his actions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan disqualified Mr Connors from driving for two years.