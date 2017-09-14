Kildare company highlights challenges facing construction industry

Kildare company, Tegral has highlighted the challenges facing the construction sector at a Guaranteed Irish roundtable event earlier this week.

The event discussed the steps needed to ensure sustainable construction in future years.

The business membership organisation held the ‘construction roundtable’ in Dublin to hear directly from members about the challenges they face and the steps needed to achieve sustainable construction in future years.

Attendees called for accelerated infrastructure and housing programmes; VAT reductions; and simpler planning laws to stimulate the construction sector.

The roundtable was organised by Guaranteed Irish as part of their ‘Construction Month’.

Speaking at the event were: Paddy Kelly, Managing Director of Kildare-based company Tegral; Maria Bailey TD, Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government; Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish; Jacqui Hanratty, National Sales Manager, and Pamela McCabe, Marketing Manager, of building materials company Kingspan; and Marian Finnegan, Chief Economist, Sherry FitzGerald Group;

Guaranteed Irish has over 300 members nationwide.