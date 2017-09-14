Final phase of new Celbridge homes on the market from €395,000

The final phase of the Hazelwood Celbridge development is now on the market.

House buyers have a choice of two types of four bedroom semi- detached houses.

The “Type D” showhouse measures an impressive 1906 sqft., while the “Type E” measures 1560 sqft.

Both houses are finished out to a very high specification with off street parking and spacious back gardens.

Residents at Hazelwood can walk to Hazelhatch rail station, which has regular commuter trains daily into Dublin Heuston, some taking as little as 20 minutes to get to the City Centre.

The houses are A-rated and come with gas-condensing boilers, high quality Carlson windows and external doors with low u-values to minimise heat loss.

PV solar panels have been fitted to generate electricity and heat water, cutting energy costs even further. Careys are well known for quality workmanship and there is a very high standard of finish inside and out including cobblelock driveways and attractive kitchens fitted by Kitchen Elegance.

Hazelwood is just a two minute walk from Celbridge Town with its bustling community.

The town of Celbridge is home to a great selection of sports and leisure facilities, excellent restaurants, well-regarded schools, and several shops.

The famous Castletown House and Carton Demense are just two of the renowned amenities within close proximity as is the national University at Maynooth.

Celbridge is only 5 km from Lucan, Leixlip and Celbridge and is just off the M4 Motorway providing easy access to all routes and locations.

Type D is priced at approximately €462,500.Type E were on sale from €395,000 but have completely sold out.

REA Coonan is looking after the sale of these homes.