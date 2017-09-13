Thousands of Kildare students to receive Junior Cert results this morning

Thousands of young Kildare students are to receive their Junior Cert results this morning.

Some 3,240 students in the county will receive the results of last June’s exams from their schools today.

Students can also access their results through the online examination results service on www.examinations.ie from 4pm.

A new grading system is being introduced for the English exam this year. The old-style ‘A, B, C’ etc grading system is being replaced by one which uses the grades ‘Distinction, Higher Merit, Merit, Achieved, Partially Achieved and Not Graded’. The traditional grading system will be phased out across all subjects within the next four years.