Top Kildare battery recycling school announced

The Kildare school which recycled most batteries last year has been announced.

Clocha Rince National School in Clogherinkoe collected 125kg of batteries last year for recycling, and will receive a prize of environmental and science educational workshops at The Rediscovery Centre in Ballymun.

TV star Bosco and Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten TD announced their win yesterday as they launched the WEEE Ireland’s battery recycling campaign for 2017.

Some one in five people admit putting waste batteries in a bin, but they can be easily recycled through schools participating in WEEE Pledge or in the blue recycling boxes in any of the thousands of shops that sell batteries across the country.

Bosco was keen to remind all the mammies and daddies that recycling their waste batteries with WEEE Ireland also helps the boys and girls at LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. Some €285,000 has been raised for the charity since 2011.