REVEALED: Kildare beautician and landlord among locals on latest Revenue tax defaulters list

A local beautician and landlord are among the Kildare names on the latest tax defaulters list, issued by the Revenue commissioners today.

The largest settlement in the county was made by landlord Michael O’Reilly, with an address at Sheelin, Newtown, Celbridge who made a settlement of €159,715.43 for the under-declaration of VAT and Capital Gains Tax, discovered as the result of a Revenue Audit. The settlement included interest and penalties.

Wreath maker and supplier Conor Browne, with an address at 39 Glendale, Leixlip, made a settlement of €57,982.46 for under-declaration of Income Tax and Vat, and non-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Gary Loughnane, of 3 The Mews, Whitethorn Grove, Kill, a concrete finisher trading as GM Concrete, settled for €68,724 for under-declaration of Income Tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Builder and civil engineer Amanda Quirke, with an address at Upper Floor, Leinster Street, Rathangan, made a settlement of €42,186.08 for the under-declaration of Income Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and relevant contracts tax.

A court-ordered penalty of €30,022.76 was imposed on beautician Elaine Byrne, of Elaine Byrne’s Beauty Clinic, Unit W7C Ladytown Business Park, Naas, relating to an under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT in the amount of €75,056.90.

Tomasz Kepa, of 143 Sallinsbridge, Naas, was fined €2,500 for cigarette smuggling.

Today’s list of settlements and fines covers the period of April 1 to June 30 of this year.