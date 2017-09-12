Former Kildare fire chief, Michael Fitzsimons passes away

Former Kildare fire chief, Michael Fitzsimons has passed away.

The Jigginstown man is survived by his wife Ann and children, Samantha, Paul and David, father-in-law of Paddy, Greta and Jennifer and grandfather of James and Alice.

Mr Fitzsimons was Chief Fire Officer for County Kildare for 27 years before he retired in September 2010.

A native of Naas, his father Patrick was a well known publican, auctioneer and former Naas UDC councillor.

Mr Fitzsimons will be reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday September 13 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal takes place on Thursday morning at 9.30am arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Rd., Naas, for funeral mass at 10am. Burial afterwards at St. Corban's Cemetery.