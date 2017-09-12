WATCH: Athy concert with Top of the Pop's star for homeless charity

This Friday will see a concert by singer songwriter Ken O’Duffy who, to this day, remains the only unsigned act to ever appear on Top of the Pops, at the Athy Arts Centre.

It will raise funds for PATH, the homeless charity.

Although this is a solo gig, O’Duffy has been a member of a number of bands in Dublin’s music scene down through the years, most notably Saville which was active for about 20 years from the mid 1990’s onwards.

Ken O’Duffy’s usual collaborator guitarist Tosh Flood performs normally with the Divine Comedy and Pugwash.

Doors open at 8.30pm. There will be no admission fee but concert goers are asked to donate money to the charity.

