Circus skills, magic shows, and fun galore at Kildare Playday in Naas

If you and your family want to spend a fun and interesting day together, come along to the KildarePlayday.

The Playday is being held in Áras Chill Dara, Naas on September 23 from 12-5pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.

There will be lots of activities to try out, and with the fun varying from soccer to circus skills, to recycling workshops, there really is something for everybody.

On the day there will also be a relaxed Sensory Zone especially for children with special needs.

To find out more, contact the Parks Section of Kildare County Council at 045-980538, follow Kildare County Council on Facebook or visit their website,kildare.ie/countycouncil.