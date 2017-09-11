New Athy healthcare clinic to be located in old shirt factory

Plans are underway to build Athy’s new Primary Care Centre on the site of the former shirt factory on the Dublin Road in the town.

The news has been welcomed by local TD Martin Heydon. “I am delighted, having assisted the HSE and KCC since the initial site at Shaw’s ran into difficulties that we can now confirm that the site of the former Shirt Factory is being progressed as the location for Athy’s new Primary Care Centre,” he said.

The proposal to use the Shaws Department Store site was abandoned after a detailed review of the town centre proposal. Other sites were also considered, including the Dominican site, which, according to Deputy Heydon “it was not possible to progress”.

“The shirt factory proposal is now being progressed with a planning application expected to be submitted before the end of the year,” he said.

“The new primary care centre will include a full range of services with provision for GP services, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech & language therapy, mental health, social inclusion and will also provide opportunities for community uses as part of the HSE Health & Wellbeing programme. The centre will be a focal point locally for the roll out of government policy in relation to chronic disease management and other clinical programmes as they come on stream and will be a boost to services for residents in the town.”