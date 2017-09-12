Gardaí in Kildare continuing to crackdown on seatbelt use today

Kildare in Gardai will be continuing their seatbelt checks throughout the county today (September 12) as part of an international operation.

The Europe-wide operation is co-ordinated by TISPOL, the European Traffic Police Network.

The EU Child Safety Protection Laws are in force, making it compulsory for all children to travel in the correct child seat, booster seat or booster cushion.

Where safety belts have been fitted they must be worn by all vehicle occupants Vehicle occupants who do not wear their seatbelt will be issued with a penalty.