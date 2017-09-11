Free prizes worth thousands to be given out in Kildare this afternoon

To celebrate Meteor becoming eir, eir has announced that it will be bringing its extravagant LootLorry activity to Kildare today.

The activities will kick off at St. Conleth’s GAA Club, Newbridge at 4.25pm this afternoon.

Comedian Andrew Stanley is in the hot-seat as gift giver extraordinaire.

The Loot Lorry contains more than €68,000 worth of free prizes including TVs, tablets, phones and consoles, which will be given out for free to lucky bystanders who happen to be on hand when the eir Loot Lorry comes to a halt in Newbridge.

On yer bike!!