Meet your local firefighters and see the trucks at Naas Fire Station open day

Ever wanted to be a firefigher or interested in the work they do?

Now’s your chance to find out!

Naas Fire Station is hosting a family fun day as part of Fire Safety week 2017 at the end of September.

On Saturday September 30, meet your local firefighters, and see the equipment used by the brigade.

Fire tips and advice will be given by staff too.

Plenty of fun for the whole family between 10am to 4pm.