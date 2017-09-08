Kildare Youth Theatre founder appointed Artist in Residence at Maynooth University

Peter Hussey, the artist director, driving force and founder of Kildare Youth Theatre and Crooked House Theatre has added a further string to his bow with his appointment as Artist in Residence in Initial Education in Maynooth University.

The residency is supported by the Arts Council.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader Mr Hussey explained that in his role he will be working with trainee teachers at both primary and secondary level to use drama and storytelling in education “to maybe help the teachers to reflect on their training, through theatre”.

“And will will be doing this for students and staff and maybe even the wider university.

“It’s great - I love it. It’s all about bringing the idea of role of the artist in education.

“It’s very exciting - I love working with these groups. You’re working with people who are kinda shaping people of the future, and to enable them to find a bit of space for themselves,” he said.

“They don’t really get a whole lot of chance to stop and reflect.”

He has worked extensively with young people whose experiences of being in school very often shape the hugely innovative theatrical performances he directs.

Over the past 25 years Peter has run many theatre programmes for children and young adults.

His workshops focus on developing the person’s innate skills in theatre-making to build and enhance a range of life-skills, and to celebrate what they bring naturally to the art form of theatre making.

Peter is a strong advocate for the inclusion of theatre-making in schools, having recently addressed the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Education and Skills about this and having also contributed to policy on this at European level.

Read more: Kildare Youth Theatre's King Lear at the Riverbank, Newbridge

Read more: Kildare Youth Theatre tackles death and sporting rivalry

Read more: Huge surge in students applying to Kildare's Maynooth University

Read more: Kildare man's car searched as Maynooth University tried to prevent students bringing in alcohol, court hears