Leinster family collects €9.4m Lotto win today

A Leinster-based family syndicate, who want to remain anonymous, scooped their €9.4 million Lotto winnings at the National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The delighted family syndicate, who do not want to go public, waited almost two weeks to collect their winnings, saying they needed a little time to let their good fortune sink in.

They bought the winningLotto ticket from the Spar on Talbot Street, Dublin, on Saturday, August 26 last, and discovered they had struck lucky the following day when they heard on the news where the ticket had been purchased.

A spokesperson for the family group said: “We are absolutely delighted with this win. This will certainly make our lives easier and will secure the future for us all. We plan to remain low key and we don’t intend changing our lifestyle dramatically. We want everything to continue as normal as possible.”