Any Kildare dog lovers looking to adopt? These puppies are looking for homes

Any Kildare dog lovers looking to adopt an adorable puppy?

The ISPCA, Animal Chairty in Longford, have 28 Jack Russell puppies and dogs looking for homes.

The ISPCA responded to a call expressing concern for the dogs on the property and found a situation where “dogs had been allowed to breed freely and the number of dogs was spiraling out of control.”

The majority of the dogs were only eighteen months old or less and included seventeen puppies.

The dogs are said to be in good health.

In a Facebook post, the ISPCA said that this issue is re-occurring due to owners failing to neuter their pets.

They said that spaying or neutering reduces the risk of certain cancers, has a positive benefit for health and lifespan for their pets and curbs unwanted sexual behaviour or marking.

For more information on these puppies, visit the ISPCA website.