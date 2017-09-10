Kildare native and alt-folk singer-songwriter releasing debut EP next month

A folk musician from Kildare is releasing his debut EP next month.

Peco (Peter Mc Loughlin JR) was born and raised in Co. Kildare.

His songs are folk based but often veer into Rock, Pop and Americana.

Before enjoying a solo career, the singer-songwriter was part of folk-rock act Valentine Black.

Peco's songs have received airplay on regional and national stations in Ireland and abroad. His debut single 'Safe Haven' was a Finalist in both The USA Songwriting Competition and The International Acoustic Music Awards. He has also twice reached the semi-finals of the UK Songwriting Contest with his songs 'Retrospect' and 'Love Oceans'.

He has recently signed a management deal with Live Loud Music.

He has released two singles to date, 'Safe Haven' and most recently 'Self Help - A Beginner's Guide'. His EP, 'And So I Arrived At The Start' is due out on Oct 20th 2017.

His EP will be released on October 20, with five songs that Peco said he is ‘very proud of’.

WATCH A TEASER HERE: