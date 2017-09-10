Meet our new foster fawn at Kildare Animal Foundation

Dan Donoher writes the weekly 'Pet Rescue' column for the Leinster Leader

In the last couple of weeks we took in this tiny little deer fawn. We received a call from our friends at the Dublin SPCA after a member of the public had dropped the young fawn into their veterinary team the evening before.

The fawn was cold, limping and had clearly lost its mother. It is also very late in the year to see such a young fawn as it will soon be rutting (breeding) season.

We roughly aged the Sika fawn at around two days old when first found. The little female was shaky on her legs and wasn’t very keen on the bottle.

I have hand reared fawns before so I took on the difficult task of being foster parent.

She started off very slow, taking small amounts of special formula from a bottle every two hours. Over the last few days she has really gotten used to it now and is taking in much more at feeding time.

At this age, she is just eating and sleeping. It won’t be long before she is keen to use her legs to run and jump around. It’s amazing to see these tiny little things find their feet and act like spring lambs.

I will be her constant carer now for the next two months and meeting her every need. This is to help stop her from being imprinted on humans. She will see me as her carer but will not see other people the same.

We also are caring from a larger fallow fawn that came to us a few weeks ago. He is doing well and is fully weaned. We hope that the two of them can go together once our newest fawn gets bigger. We hope they will be ready for release in early spring time. Our volunteer release coordinator will be busy finding the safest and best release site for both of them

DOG WALK- CASTLETOWN HOUSE-CELBRIDGE

A dog walk will take place at Castletown House in Celbridge in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation today, September 10, at 12 noon.

Join us, either with or without your doggy friends, for a gentle ramble through the stunning grounds of this historic house.

Meet in front of the House at 11.30am and the walk starts at 12 noon. Our volunteers are collecting donations on the day.

Please drop by and support our shelter. Please note: all dogs must be kept on lead as there is a lot of wildlife on the grounds.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie. All donations welcome.