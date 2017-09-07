Newbridge nun reunited with her knitting stolen at Electric Picnic

A nun from Newbridge whose knitting was stolen at Electric Picnic is over the moon as she has been reunited with her crochet work.

Sister Columba (90) who is part of the Sisters Of Holy Family Of Bordeaux, and a member of the Kildare Yarn Bombers, helped crochet some beautiful jumpers for the trees in the Hazel Wood.

She was one of the oldest artists to have designs showcased at Electric Picnic.

When the Yarn Bombers returned to site to collect it on Monday, they were “disappointed” to find it had been stolen.

Organiser of the Kildare Yarn Bombers, Annie Morris, said Sister Columba is delighted it has been returned to it’s rightful owner, with thanks to help from the trusty internet, and the lady who came across it.

“Amazing news. I met a woman in a car park late last night and she handed it back to me! She had washed it too… We are all so happy, especially Sister Columba.”

The designs will all go on display next June at the ‘Life is Short Smile While You Have Teeth’ exhibition in the Linear Park, Newbridge as part of JuneFest.

While you're here...

Why not like us on Facebook to see more posts like this!