Valuation Certificates posted today to Commercial and Industrial ratepayers in Kildare

The Valuation Office, the State property valuation organisation, has completed revaluation of an additional 10 local authorities.

Commencing of the process of posting approximately 30,000 Valuation Certificates to commercial and industrial ratepayers across the country, including Kildare, has started today (September 7).

The Valuation Certificates posted to ratepayers will state the valuation that will be entered onto the new Valuation List for the relevant Local Authority which will be published on September 15 2017.

The valuations will be used to calculate the rates charged in 2018 and subsequent years.

It is important to note that the valuation entered on the Valuation Certificate is not a bill for rates but is a statement of the valuation on which rates will be levied from January 1 2018.

If a ratepayer accepts that the valuation set out in the Valuation Certificate is correct, they do not need to do anything further. If a ratepayer is dissatisfied he or she can appeal to the independent Valuation Tribunal on or before october 12.

Provision for a revaluation of all non-domestic property in Ireland was made under the Valuation Act 2001 as amended by the Valuation (Amendment) Act 2015. Neither residential property nor agricultural lands are rateable and consequently are not affected by the revaluation.

The valuation of each rateable property in the above counties has been arrived at by reference to relevant local market information and trading data at the specified valuation date of October 30, 2015, collected and analysed by the Valuation Office.

A revaluation is necessary to bring more equity and transparency into the local authority rating system and to ensure that all ratepayers pay a fair share of the commercial rates to be raised.

Following revaluation, there is a much closer and more uniform relationship between modern rental values of property and their commercial rates liability.

The revaluation will result in a redistribution of the commercial rates liability between ratepayers depending on the relative shift in the rental values of their properties in relation to each other.

A revaluation is a revenue neutral exercise for local authorities. While an individual occupier’s rates liability may increase or decrease, the revaluation will not increase the overall commercial rates income of any of the County Councils.

The commercial rates income of each local authority is capped in the year following a revaluation.

The Valuation Office website, www.valoff.ie, sets out detailed information about the revaluation.