Kildare Gardaí say tools and work vans are being targeted by theives

Gardaí in Kildare say thefts of tools from work vans is becoming a common crime across the county.

The latest incident happened in the Castledermot area, in St. John’s estate.

Tools were taken from a white transit van parked in the estate on Tuesday evening September 5, between 1-2am.

Gardaí are advising workers not to leave expensive work tools in a van overnight.

They are asking where possible, to try lock the tools away securely.