Kildare Gardaí say tools and work vans are being targeted by theives
Crime warning
Gardaí in Kildare say thefts of tools from work vans is becoming a common crime across the county.
The latest incident happened in the Castledermot area, in St. John’s estate.
Tools were taken from a white transit van parked in the estate on Tuesday evening September 5, between 1-2am.
Gardaí are advising workers not to leave expensive work tools in a van overnight.
They are asking where possible, to try lock the tools away securely.
