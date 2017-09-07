Ten months jail for stealing beef from Kildare shop

A man with 170 previous convictions, who stole €350 of beef from a store in Kilcock, has been jailed for10ten months.

Patrick Maughan (39), of 4 Carton Road, Poppintree, Ballymun, was convicted of the offences at the September 5 sitting of Kilcock District Court, held in Naas. He pleaded guilty.

Mr Maughan entered the Aldi store on the Kilcock road in Maynooth around 10.27am on September 24, 2016.

He loaded up a trolley with the beef steaks and left. The steaks were not recovered but he was identified on CCTV and in conjunction with Gardai based at Santry.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that most of his past convictions were for theft. The most recent was at Naas District Court on August 10, when he was convicted on three counts and received a six month jail sentence.