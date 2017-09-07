Job alert: famous Kildare bakery is hiring!

Renowned Kildare bakery and restaurant Bradbury's are hiring.

They are currently seeking applications for a new position in their Catering department.

Ideally the candidates will have previous experience in food preparation, retailing and marketing, though this is not essential it would be a distinct advantage.

Applicants must be computer literate, have fluent English and hold a current driving licence. Salary negotiable.

Application with CV to jill@bradburys.ie