Job alert: famous Kildare bakery is hiring!
Bradbury's looking for staff
File photo via Pixabay
Renowned Kildare bakery and restaurant Bradbury's are hiring.
They are currently seeking applications for a new position in their Catering department.
Ideally the candidates will have previous experience in food preparation, retailing and marketing, though this is not essential it would be a distinct advantage.
Applicants must be computer literate, have fluent English and hold a current driving licence. Salary negotiable.
Application with CV to jill@bradburys.ie
