Stunning 300-year-old Kildare Palladian mansion on sale for €1.5 million

Historic Bert House, near Athy, is on the market for €1.5 million.

Situated in the beautiful Kildare countryside on the banks of the River Barrow, Bert House is a stunning 300-year old Palladian mansion steeped in history. The Grade 2 listed property said to be the largest mansion house in South Kildare, Bert House is reputed to be one of Ireland’s first Palladian winged houses.

Just 50 minutes from Dublin, Bert House is an idyllic property for a large country residence or to use as a business for exclusive wedding venue, hotel or country retreat. With 17 beautifully appointed bedrooms and a gorgeous waterside setting - perfect for capturing those memorable moments – Bert House is one of Kildare’s most unique properties offering huge potential.

Built circa 1709, Bert House offers complete privacy as it is situated approximately 1 km off the main road accessed by a tree lined avenue. Easily reached by air, road or rail, Bert House presents the ultimate in country manor living in Ireland.

Bert House

ACCOMMODATION DETAILS:

Accommodation comprises Entrance Hall, Cloak Room, Reception Room, Dining Room, Drawing Room, Breakfast Room, Kitchen, Ground Floor Bar, TV Room, Living room, Basement Bar, Sauna Room, Dance Studio, Snooker Room, Basement storage rooms, 17 Bedrooms (all En-suite), Ladies Restrooms, Gents Restrooms.

Bert House is approached by a tree lined avenue (1km off the main road) with mature trees, shrubs and plants to border areas. The property is located on a site of around 6 acres.

This wonderful property has a Rose Garden entrance to the front, a side lawn and the rear garden is laid in lawn with a water feature fountain and a sun trapped private patio area that overlooks the river Barrow.

The house has picturesque views, original sash windows, and dual heating (oil fired and wood furnace).

HISTORY OF BERT HOUSE:

Bert House was built circa 1709 by Thomas Burgh of Oldtown for his brother William Burgh later known as Captain William De Burgh and who became Comptroller and Auditor General for Ireland. Thomas Burgh was Barracks Overseer for Ireland from 1701 and was also responsible for – the Library at Trinity College Dublin, Collins Barracks Dublin – now a museum and Dr Steven Hospital Dublin.

William De Burgh was born in 1667 and had a son, Thomas, and a daughter, Elisabeth. Thomas, born in 1696, eventually became a Member of Parliament for Lanesboro, Co. Longford. Freeman of Athy Borough and Sovereign of Athy, in 1755 he married Lady Ann Downes, daughter of the Bishop of Cork & Ross. Her mother was a sister to Robert Earl of Kildare. Her brother, Robert Downes, was the last MP for Kildare in 1749 and was Sovereign of Athy.

Thomas had two sons, William and Ulysses. William born in 1741 went on to represent Athy as an MP in Parliament between 1768 and 1776. A monument to his memory by Sculptor Sir Richard Westmacott, a statue of faith, which depicts him with a book in one hand and a scroll in the other and stands in York Minster. He wrote two books on religion and faith.

Ulysses, born in 1788, succeeded to the title of Lord Downes on the death of his cousin William Downes who was made Lord Chief Justice in 1803 and created Lord Downes on his retirement in 1822. It was Ulysses De Burgh who presented the Town Hall Clock to Athy in 1846 and it was he who had the wings added to Bert House.

Ulysses’ daughter Charlotte was the last of the De Burgh’s to call Bert House home with her husband Lt. General James Colbourne. Charlotte and James came to Bert House in 1863 as Lord and Lady Seaton after the death of Lord Downes. It was sold by them in 1909 to Lady Geoghegan who then sold it onto her cousin, Major Quirke.

Interiors at Bert House