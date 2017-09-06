Ardclough Village Centre to hold open night

Ardclough Village Centre will hold its very first open evening next Thursday, September 14 at 7.30.

Ardclough Village Centre is the old St. Anne's National School, which was given to the Ardclough community more than three years ago when the national school moved into its new building nearby.

It has been developed (and still is in its development) into a Village Centre that is open to all.

Next Thursday everyone is welcome to come and meet all the tutors who will be holding courses in Autumn 2017. They can sign up for courses on the night, or talk to the experts to see if their courses are suited to them.

Shauna Brazil of Ardclough Village Centre explained that they want to encourage people to use the facilities.

“We facilitate Ardclough Youth Theatre, various art classes for children and adults, sewing/dressmaking classes, pilates, youth dance academy, Spanish, bridge, wine tasting, boxersize, summer camps, party room hire, mini markets and much more.

“Serving the community is very important to us, and leaving future generations an inheritance of history and culture is our aim.”

