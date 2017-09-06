Last open day in current building for Newbridge school
New building for St Conleth's Community College open in January
St Conleth’s Community College is having its annual open day on Thursday, September 28 from 9am - 3pm when local 5th class pupils will be coming to visit the school.
This open day will be a significant one in the life of the school as it will be the last one in their present building.
A new building for 500 students will be ready to move into in January 2018.
Read more: Newbridge pupils visit the Dáil on day Enda Kenny quits
Read more: Newbridge school launches book of recipes from around the world
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on