Last open day in current building for Newbridge school

St Conleth’s Community College is having its annual open day on Thursday, September 28 from 9am - 3pm when local 5th class pupils will be coming to visit the school.

This open day will be a significant one in the life of the school as it will be the last one in their present building.

A new building for 500 students will be ready to move into in January 2018.

