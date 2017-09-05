Kildare writer behind 'Aisling' delighted with success of novel

Kildare’s Emer McLysaght is one half of the duo behind a Facebook page, and now a novel, called ’Oh my God, What a complete Aisling'.

The characters were dreamt up over 10 years ago by Emer and her co-creator Sarah Breen in their flat in Stoneybatter.

They created a Facebook page for their creation and it has since grown and grown, to a point where there are more than 39,000 people following it. And last year the pair were approached by a publishing company with the idea of putting Aisling (and the numerous other characters) into a novel.

Last weekend Oh my God, What a complete Aisling the Novel launched, and has so far been flying out the door. Speaking the Leinster Leader, Emer said she was delighted, as is, she assured us, her Mammy.

"And it’s available in Barker and Jones!" she added.

In Emer’s own words, Aisling is a stereotype of every Irish woman, but not, she hastens to add, a negative stereotype. Every Irish woman is a certain percentage Aisling - Sarah Breen reckons she’s about 63%.

Aisling is, in particular, a woman who is not from Dublin, but living and/or working in Dublin, and surrounded by elements of the cosmopolitan life that she regards are ‘notions’. She loves nothing better than a good bit of drying and thinks tumble driers are a sinful waste.

Despite her rampant judgmentalism, she does have a heart of gold. (On a night out, she’ll be the one making sure the handbags are safe, and she’ll always have the paracetamol ready for anyone who needs it.)

Emer went to school in St Mary’s convent in Naas. “Sr Anne got a mention in the book,” she said. “She’ll be familiar to anyone who went to school there in the 1990’s!”

Both Emer and Sarah have worked as journalists until relatively recently. Emer, who has written for the Leinster Leader in the past, left Journal.ie to work on the novel. And following the initial success of the book, it’s hoped that there will be a sequel or two.

“We have plenty of ideas!”

The pair have also had some discussions with people potentially interested in transferring Aisling to the screen (big and small).

We’ll have a full interview with Emer in next Tuesday’s Leinster Leader.