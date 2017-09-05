Kildare judge found no basis for sexual abuse allegations against father

A father accused of allegedly sexually abusing his child by his former partner has been cleared of such accusations by An Garda Siochana and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, a recent Naas family law court heard.

The man’s ex-partner had made accusations that sexual contact was made on one of their two children. The woman, who was not present in court last Thursday, August 31, said her children did not want to see their father, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Three interviews conducted by An Garda Siochana and Tusla with the child showed no reference to sexual abuse.

A representative for Tusla told the court that the child did not disclose anything, but the mother of the child was not happy with this.

Tusla said the interviews were conducted by people who are experts in these areas.

She said the experts said the child showed no symptoms that sexual abuse had occurred. Tusla added that further interviews with the child could have negative effects, and to re-do the interview process would be damaging.

They also said as far as they are concerned the “file is closed”.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Miriam Walsh said she was satisfied that if the Gardaí and Tusla had concerns that they would go through with proper proceedings.

However, she said that neither body had found a safety risk, and they felt no disclosures were made by the child. She felt it was a case that the mother of the child was not getting the answers she wanted, and it was also incumbent on the mother to be present in court when making such serious allegations.

The father alleged that the mother had stopped access to his children for the last five months, and supervised access was denied.

Judge Walsh granted supervised weekend day access to the father. Her conditions were that the father’s partner and his mother had to be present during the visits.

The judge ordered that the father collect and return the children from the home house, with his partner present in the car.

She also said anything in relation to the care of the children has to go through the father in the future.

Judge Walsh requested a report be compiled by St. Louise’s Unit in Our Lady’s Children's Hospital in Crumlin and Tusla.

The father was ordered to reappear before Naas Family Law Court on October 23.