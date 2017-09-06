Kildare Gardaí warn a national Mobile Phone Operation takes place across the county today

Gardaí in the Kildare Garda Division are warning motorists that a national mobile phone operation is taking place across the county today and tomorrow (September 6 & 7).

Naas District Policing Units and Kildare Roads Policing Units are organising the operation.

Enforcement actions targeting the use of mobile phones while driving will be increased for this operation.

Motorists detected driving whilst holding a mobile will receive a Fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and 3 penalty points.