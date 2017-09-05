Kildare vet guilty of animal remedy charges

A vet from the Curragh has been found guilty of a charge of selling or supplying an animal remedy called Nerfasin.

The case was heard in Naas District Court yesterday, Monday, September 4.

Alice Hickey, with an address listed as Cedar Lodge, Eyrefield road, the Curragh was charged with supplying the drug, which is an animal sedative, on or about April 29, 2014 at Yeomanstown Stud, Caragh not in accordance with regulations.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge, although she did plead guilty to two minor charges - of prescribing or administering without a veterinary prescription a drug known as Sedivet on April 21 , 2014 and Nerfasin on April 29, 2014, again at Yeomanstown Stud.

The case against Ms Hickey was prosecuted by Noel Whelen BL on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. She was defended by solicitor Robert Dore.

The court case ran on for much of Monday afternoon until well after 6pm when Judge Desmond Zaidan found the defendant guilty.

The case was adjourned to September 21 next for sentencing.

Earlier this year, the directors of Yeomanstown Stud were convicted of related charges.