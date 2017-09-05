WATCH: Galway hurling legend Joe Canning sends support to Two Mile House man Adam Burke

Well it was a momentous occasion for Galway on Sunday as they claimed the All-Ireland hurling title, and brought the Liam McCarthy cup home after 29 years.

But legend Joe Canning took time to send Two Mile House’s Adam Burke a nice message of support.

Adam suffered a stroke during a GAA match in July of last year.

The doctors told family that there was a 20% chance of Adam surviving, and if he did there was a slim chance he’d walk, talk or recognise them again.

Miraculously, Adam has made phenomenal progress over the last year, and speaking to Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland two weeks ago Adam rightly said ‘the dream is alive’.

So Canning sent Adam this message of support.

WATCH IT HERE:

All Ireland Hurling Champion Joe Canning showing his support for Adam. @JoeyCan88 #TheDreamIsAlive pic.twitter.com/4anp5MLJ9l — runforadamburke (@runforadamburke) September 4, 2017

What sport is all about!