€100k of stolen tools found in Maynooth Garda raid

A man has been arrested after the discovery of somewhere between €80,000 and €100,000 of tools for sale at a property in Maynooth.

Leixlip Gardai learned that a large number of tools were being offered for sale from the property and carried out a search.

Inspector John Costello said the tools were all of exceptionally high quality and in good condition.

“A man has been arrested and has been charged and will appear before the courts,” he explained. “There may be further charges.”

“The tools were of an unbelievable quality,” this Inspector told the Leinster Leader, “And from a wide geographical area.

Inspector Costello called on the anybody who has had tools stolen from them to get in touch with Leixlip Garda Station.