Hurling super fan Jennifer Malone enjoys All-Ireland final thanks to Kildare manager Joe Quaid

Kildare native Jennifer Malone is well-known across the hurling cicrles in Ireland at this stage.

Jennifer, who is GAA mad, was given a much sought after ticket to the All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Waterford yesterday.

Kildare manager Joe Quaid donated a ticket to Jennifer, who is a big Waterford fan.

Although it wasn’t Waterford’s day, Jennifer still enjoyed it.

Her mother, Donna, took to Twitter to thank Joe saying: “Thank you Joe so much for making Jennifer's day. We look forward to seeing you next year with kildare hurlers.”

Jennifer Malone getting a ticket off Kildare manager Joe Quiad