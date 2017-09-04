Member of Kildare Yarn Bombers one of the oldest artists to have designs showcased at Electric Picnic

It was a busy weekend for the members of Kildare Yarn Bombers.

For one in particular, 90-year-old Sister Columba, the lead up to the massive Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally was even busier.

The nun from Newbridge helped crochet some beautiful jumpers for the trees in the Hazel Wood.

While she decided not to join the 55,000 at the Festival, Kildare Yarn Bombers were there in trumps, and Sister Columba’s designs were showcased and admired by thousands.

Some of the Kildare Yarn Bombers work showcased at Electric Picnic

