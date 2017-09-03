BREAKING: €830,000 cash seized, two arrested, in Naas organised crime operation

Gardai arrested two men and seized almost €830,000 in cash in an operation in Naas on Saturday last, September 2.

The men were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

As part of a planned operation targeting organised crime, Gardaí from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested the pair in the Kildare town yesterday.

A quantity of cash was seized during the course of the arrest totalling €829,265.

The two men, one in his 30 and the other in his 40s were detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984.

They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Follow up searches took place in Sligo, Lucan and Kildare during the course of which Gardaí seized a car valued €50,000.