Two-bed town house up for auction in Naas

An attractive two-bed town house has been put up for action in Naas.

O’Neill & Co. are hosting the auction on Thursday September 21 at 3pm in O’Neill & Co. Offices, Trident House, Dublin Road, Naas.

The auction will see 18 Abbey Court, Sallins Road Naas, go for sale with a estimated guide price of €180,000.

The subject property is located in Abbey Court, a mature private residential development of apartments and townhouses close to Naas town centre with easy access to the Sallins Road and only a short drive from the N7/M7.

There are a number of amenities in the area such as schools, supermarkets, butchers, pubs, leisure centres, crèches and cafes.

Stephen Keeler, O’Neill & Co. said; ‘This is a great opportunity for an investor or a couple looking for a starter home in a great location in Naas close to the N7 commuter belt. Viewing is highly recommended.”

The property comprises an end of terrace two-bedroom townhouse presented in immaculate condition throughout. The property has been maintained to an excellent standard and has been enhanced in recent years. The accommodation is arranged as entrance hall, kitchen, living room and conservatory on the ground floor, along with two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Landscaped gardens surround the property along with communal parking and side access.

If you would like more information or would like to view the property please contact the office on 045 856 604.