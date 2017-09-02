100 acres for sale on outskirts of Portlaoise

Jordan Auctioneers in Newbridge are offering 100 acres for sale by public auction in Meelick, Portlaoise.

The property is located a short distance from Junction 17, less than 3km from the town centre.

The land is divided by the M7 Motorway with aproximately 20 acres on the southside via Sheffield Cross and the balance of 80 acres all in one block.

There are two farmyards on the holding, both located on the 80 acres and comprising: Yard 1:Old stores and two five span hay sheds; Yard 2:Cattle handling facility with 6 span hayshed and lean-to with cubicles and silage pit.

The lands are mainly in permanent pasture with 20 acre in tillage.

There is a natural stream flowing through the lands with some mature timber and hedgerows on the boundaries.

There is also extensive road frontage with the property.

And although it is outside the development boundary for Portlaoise under the Local Area Plan 2012-2018, there is some possible long term potential with the holding.

Portlaoise is strategically located on the M7 giving direct motorway access to Dublin 90km, Cork 170km and convenient to Kildare, Carlow (38 km), Kilkenny (50km)and Tullamore (34 km).

The town is served by regular train and bus services to Dublin.

The property is being guided at a figure of €10,000 per acre.

It is to be auctioned on Tuesday October 10 at 3pm in the Midland Park Hotel (formerly Heritage), Portlaoise (unless previously sold) and will be offered for sale in three lots.

Lot 1 comprises 80 acres with a farmyard.

Lot 2 is made up of 20 acres, while Lot 3 covers the entire property.

Also being offered for sale on the same day is ‘Woodville’ on 18 acres.

This is a Georgian residence with gate lodge and courtyard adjoining so there is the possibility to buy both holdings.

Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 – 433550.