Unique Georgian property may be of interest to Kildare buyers

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge have brought to the market ‘Woodville’, Portlaoise, for sale by public auction.

Woodville is a unique property with charming Georgian Residence, courtyard and Gate Lodge on 18 acres of parkland and amenity grounds.

Built originally in the 1800s, Woodville is a delightful family home in a wonderful setting. The entire is set back from the road and approached via a recessed tree lined avenue, with superb mature timber.

The residence comprises 5,000 sq.ft. of accommodation and whilst a new roof was put on 5 years ago, the house would benefit from a general upgrade. The rooms, however, are well proportioned and ideal for entertaining with six bedrooms. In the courtyard, there are three loose boxes, car port, two garages and a barn.

Outside there is a delightful front garden with terraced lawn, raised flowerbeds and mature specimen trees including beech, oak and ash. There is also a walled garden which could be reinstated. A charming gate lodge is located inside the main entrance, and although in need of renovation it has the potential to make a guest suite, office or studio. The land is laid out in four well sheltered paddocks with mature hedgerows and trees with extensive road frontage.

This protected property is being guided at a figure of €625,000 and is to be auctioned on Tuesday October 10 at 3pm in the Midland Park Hotel (formerly Heritage), Portlaoise (unless previously sold). Also being offered for sale is 100 acres of land adjoining with a farmyard so there is the possibility to buy both holdings. Additional info is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 – 433550.

One of the rooms at Woodville