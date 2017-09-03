Vintage car sale taking place in Kildare today

A car sale with a difference takes place today, Sunday September 3.

A vintage car auction is planned for Merlin Car Auctions at the M7 Motor Park, near Junction 10.

A similar auction at the same venue on February 5 attracted some 90-100 cars and vans.

Organiser Merlin O’Reilly said that the event will also have a number of outlets selling automobile related memorabilia during the day. Doors open at 11am to give visitors an opportunity to view the vehicles and the sale itself starts at 1pm.

“Right now we don’t know how many vehicles we will have for sale but while we can accommodate 160, we will limit it to 100. We expect that most of the vehicles will start to arrive next week,” said Mr. O’Reilly.