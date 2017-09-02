22 acres of Straffan land up for sale

Twenty two acres of land at Whitechurch, Straffan has been put up for sale by public auction on Thursday September 21 in The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3 pm

Lot 1 concists of three acres, Lot 2 includes 19 acres, and Lot 3 includes The Entire, unless previously sold.

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge are delighted to bring this prime parcel of lands to auction.

The lands are laid out in one division with excellent frontage to the main Kill to Straffan roadway.

Whitechurch is located along the Straffan to Kill road about 5 km from the village of Straffan.

Surrounded by stud farms, agricultural lands and one off housing, Whitechurch is situated just 7 km from the M7 motorway at Kill and is just a 30 minute drive to Dublin city.

The area is a prime location and is adjacent to the K Club, Baronrath Stud and Goffs.

The lands are laid out in one rectangular shaped division with over 100m frontage to the public road. The lands are laid out in pasture and are surrounded by mature hedgerow.

The lands are of prime quality free draining lands and would suit any agricultural enterprise.

The lands would also provide for a very attractive residential site for a one off house subject to the necessary planning consent.

The land is on offer at guide price of €13,000 per acre.

Joint Agent: Morgan Ferris, Ferris and Associates, (086) 8333244

Sols: Mr Tom Stafford Reidy, Stafford Sols, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (045) 432 188 Viewing Strictly by appointment with sole agents. Contact Philip Byrne of REA Coonan 01-6286128 for further information.