PICTURES: Kildare woman has brilliant response to being clamped

‘You’ll do nothing!!’

A Kildare woman, who felt she was wrongly clamped, had a brillaint response to being clamped.

She took inspiration from the notorious McGregor in her response to the clampers.

The woman sent her snaps into Joe Duffy on Liveline, as they were discussing the issue of clamping.

This #Liveline listener from Co Kildare believes she was wrongly clamped so took matters into her own hands. Call 1850 715 815 // joe@rte.ie pic.twitter.com/W4P3ergejO — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) September 1, 2017

She managed to remove the clamp from her wheel, she locked it around the pay and display machine with a big picture of Conor McGregor and the famous caption ‘YOU’LL DO NOTHING’!!

Well, that’s one way to show them.

