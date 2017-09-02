Going to Electric Picnic today? Athy band 'A Great Quiet' will be hitting the Cosby stage

If you’re heading to EP today, you’re in for a treat.

Athy band 'A Great Quiet' will take to the Cosby stage on today, September 2, from 1pm.

Made up of childhood friends Will O’Donnell and Aran Cardiff, A Great Quiet only formed a few months ago.

The lads were shortlisted in a competition to play Electric Picnic in association with 2FM and Kildare based chairty Jack & Jill. They scooped the top spot by public vote, and will play the Cosby Stage at EP in Stradbally this September.

They also won a full day’s studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.

“It’s unreal. Really exciting. It’s just happened so fast and we’re still getting our heads around it. It’s an amazing opportunity and it’s one that we’re going to enjoy”, said the lads.

Maynooth's 'Telephone Explosions' will play the Body&Soul stage over the weekend.