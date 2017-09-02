Toastmasters set for return to Kildare town

Kildare Toastmasters return to action on 29 September at 7.45pm at the Silken Thomas Pub, Kildare Town.

Ready for the off with a busy season ahead, the incoming committee have plans afoot for all to enjoy.

“During our annual calendar you will not only receive mentoring and advice on leadership development and speechcraft you will also have the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of a ‘Humorous Speech Contest’, ‘An International Speech Contest’ or even a fantastical ‘Tall Tales Competition’,” said the new PRO David Clinton.

“If you are in trouble, if you need help to become a confident public speaker or a competent leader why not contact Kildare Toastmasters. Call our hotline on 087 7682544, e mail us on kildaretoasties@gmail.com or message us on Facebook on Kildare Toastmasters or have a look at our our web site www.kildaretoastmasters.com

“The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 29 August and when you visit as a guest you can be assured of a warm welcome.”

When you join as a member, Mr Clinton said you can be certain of great support from your fellow club members and friends.