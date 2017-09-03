Top awards for Herbert Lodge musicians

A number of students from Kildare International School of Excellence for Young Musicians (KISEYM) at Herbert Lodge won several prestigious awards.

“This was a golden year for KISEYM, the teachers and the students achieved wonderful success in national examinations board exams in the Leinster School of Music and Drama and the Royal Irish Academy of Music,” said Berna Hayden.

She said this was the second year the first in Ireland prize was claimed by Herbert Lodge, this time Luke Dempsey won the plaudits under the tutelage of Patricia O’Higgins and Dr Colman Pearce. Orla Beatty and Leah O’Sullivan were awarded gold medals, some received tartan medals and others silver. Ms Hayden also complemented the Leaving Cert music students on their success.

Registrations for this year took place on Wednesday, August 30 with classes resuming on September 4.

For queries and further information, contact Berna at 085 1612474.