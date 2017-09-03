Land sold to access Naas ring road

A new route is to be provided, which will remove most of the heavy goods vehicles using the congested Newbridge Road at Jigginstown, Naas.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore has again highlighted the danger posed by HGVS exiting on to the road near the Aldi distribution centre, which is off the Newbridge Road.

Cllr Moore said that at the moment large trucks have to come out on to the Newbridge Road.

“They need to get out safely but at the moment the situation can be dangerous,” Cllr Moore said.

Lorry divers leaving the area have to negotiate two roundabouts close together to access a main arterial route. Just over two years ago the Leader reported that Kildare County Council was in the process of selling 3.76 acres of land to Aldi for about €550,000. This piece of land will provide access to the Millennium ring road, without having to use Newbridge Road. The land was originally acquired by the then Naas Town Council and the Leader understands that the land has been sold.

Apart from the distribution centre, Aldi has two stores in Naas. It opened the second store at Monread Road in October 2012.