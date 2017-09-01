Athy's Picture This to take to the Late Late show stage tonight

The new season of RTÉ’s Late Late show kicks off tonight, and what better guests to have on than Athy’s very own homegrown talent Picture This.

The lads will be performing and having a chat with Ryan Tubridy from 9:35pm tonight (September 1).

Jimmy and Ryan are fresh from supporting their fellow Irish act Niall Horan in London last night.

Elsewhere, they have revealed to Goss.ie that they will be appearing on one of America’s biggest shows, the Today Show, ahead of their American tour.

The lads were also knocking around Newbridge last Monday August 28 signing copies of their new debut album.

As the saying goes, no rest for the wicked!

