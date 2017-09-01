Are you the lucky Kildare Prize Bond winner?

One lucky Kildare holder of Prize Bonds has won €50,000.

Prize Bond number PI 143620 is held in the county of Kildare and was purchased in 2011.

It’s the second time this year that somebody in Kildare won €50,000. A Bond bought in 2016 yield the prize on St Patrick’s Day.

There were over 4,000 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €260,000. In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws with a top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and they can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online here, by telephone to callsave 1850 30 50 60 or at the Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

Read more: Lucky Kildare prize bond holder wins €50,000