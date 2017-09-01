WATCH: Kildare salon holds hilarious 'dad's my hairdresser' workshop
Mammies step aside!
Daddies at work in the Academy Belle Hair Salon, Celbridge
A Co. Kildare salon held an event with a twist on Wednesday last.
The Academy Belle Hairdressing in Celbridge held a workshop for daddies to do their daughters hair in the morning before school.
The dads were shown basic steps from knowning how to brush hair properly, to doing a french plait.
A certificate was given to each dad at the end.
WATCH THE RTÉ CLIP HERE:
