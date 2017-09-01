WATCH: Kildare salon holds hilarious 'dad's my hairdresser' workshop

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Daddies at work in the Academy Belle Hair Salon, Celbridge

A Co. Kildare salon held an event with a twist on Wednesday last.

The Academy Belle Hairdressing in Celbridge held a workshop for daddies to do their daughters hair in the morning before school.

The dads were shown basic steps from knowning how to brush hair properly, to doing a french plait.

A certificate was given to each dad at the end.

