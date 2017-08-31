Young homeless mother with two children found dead in Kildare hotel

A homeless young mother of two has been found dead in a Co. Kildare hotel.

The woman, from the south Dublin area, was living with her children in the hotel, according to reports.

According to RTÉ, the body of the 26-year-old woman, who was from the south Dublin area, was found last night.

Dublin City Council had confirmed to RTÉ social housing had been offered to the woman in the last number of days.

Gardaí are not treating her death as suspicious.